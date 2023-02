Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Klinedinst PC on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Conair Corp. and Amazon to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Williams Palecek Law Group on behalf of Kemper Independence Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective heating pad. The case is 2:23-cv-01434, Kemper Independence Insurance Co. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 24, 2023, 8:50 PM