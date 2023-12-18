Who Got The Work

Sullivan & Cromwell partners Brian T. Frawley and Benjamin Walker have entered appearances for Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company f/k/a InVentiv Health and INC Research, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Oct. 8 in New York Southern District Court by DiCello Levitt on behalf of Kempen International Funds, accuses the defendants of disseminating false and misleading statements regarding an alleged increase in demand due to on-site clinical activations returning to pre-COVID-19 levels and that Syneos had generated approximately $1.1 billion in revenue during the quarter with an ending backlog of $9.8 billion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-08848, Kempen International Funds (Kempen International Funds - MercLin Global Equity) et al v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 18, 2023, 8:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Kempen International Funds (Kempen International Funds - MercLin Global Equity)

Kempen International Funds (Kempen International Funds - MercLin Patrimonium)

MercLin Institutional Fund (MercLin Institutional Equity Fund Dbi-Rdt)

Plaintiffs

DiCello Levitt

Dicello Levitt PLLC

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Syneos Health, Inc.

Alistair Macdonald

Jason Meggs

Michelle Keefe

Paul Colvin

defendant counsels

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws