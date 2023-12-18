Sullivan & Cromwell partners Brian T. Frawley and Benjamin Walker have entered appearances for Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company f/k/a InVentiv Health and INC Research, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Oct. 8 in New York Southern District Court by DiCello Levitt on behalf of Kempen International Funds, accuses the defendants of disseminating false and misleading statements regarding an alleged increase in demand due to on-site clinical activations returning to pre-COVID-19 levels and that Syneos had generated approximately $1.1 billion in revenue during the quarter with an ending backlog of $9.8 billion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-08848, Kempen International Funds (Kempen International Funds - MercLin Global Equity) et al v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
December 18, 2023, 8:59 AM