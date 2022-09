Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against John Faverty and Steel Plate LLC to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based discrimination, was filed by Voudris Law on behalf of Scott Kemp. The case is 5:22-cv-01620, Kemp v. Steel Plate LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 13, 2022, 11:38 AM