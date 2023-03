Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against online wedding platform Style Me Pretty to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid revenue commissions, was filed by Ramsland Law on behalf of former VP of Sales Operations Megan Kemp. The case is 1:23-cv-00560, Kemp v. SMPretty Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 31, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Megan Kemp

defendants

Smpretty, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches