Who Got The Work

Russell A. Britt of Hall Booth Smith has entered an appearance for Kevin Pogorzelski in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, which arises from a malicious prosecution and wrongful incarceration action, was filed Nov. 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by Wayne B. Kendall PC on behalf of Tyrone Anthony Kemp. The suit accuses the defendant of filing an affidavit with false accusations that the plaintiff was present during the alleged murder of Troy Lee Dangerfield. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:23-cv-05368, Kemp v. Pogorzelski.

Georgia

January 05, 2024, 10:08 AM

