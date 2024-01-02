Who Got The Work

Burr & Forman partner Devin C. Dolive has entered an appearance for steel manufacture Outokumpu Stainless in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Nov. 17 in Alabama Southern District Court by Davis, Davis & Associates and McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge on behalf of a laboratory technician who contends that he was not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock, is 1:23-cv-00439, Kemp v. Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 02, 2024, 8:19 AM

Plaintiffs

George Kemp

Plaintiffs

Davis, Davis & Associates, P.C.

Cabaniss Johnston Gardner Dumas ONeal

McDowell Knight Roedder Sledge

defendants

Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations