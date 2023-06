Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a pregnancy-based employment discrimination lawsuit against supply chain and logistics provider NFI Interactive Logistics LLC to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Furniss Law Firm on behalf of a logistics coordinator. The suit also pursues gender discrimination and retaliation claims. The case is 4:23-cv-00835, Kemp v. NFI Interactive Logistics, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 29, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Khristian Kemp

defendants

NFI Interactive Logistics, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation