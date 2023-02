Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Georgia-Pacific Wood Products and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Geoffrey R. McDonald & Associates on behalf of Henry Kemp. The case is 3:23-cv-00079, Kemp v. Georgia-Pacific Wood Products, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2023, 12:56 PM