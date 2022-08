News From Law.com

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday named the former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael "Mike" Register would replace Vic Reynolds, whom Kemp in June named as a superior court judge in Cobb County. Register was police chief in Clayton County and then in Cobb County, focusing in Cobb on improving relations between county police and a rapidly diversifying community.

Georgia

August 16, 2022, 1:31 PM