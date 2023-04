News From Law.com

Georgia's governor on Friday signed a law to establish a cold case unit within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The legislation provides $5.4 million to create the unit. It also requires law enforcement across the state to provide an accurate count of unsolved homicide cases to the bureau and to allow families to receive timely death certificates in those cases.

April 29, 2023, 7:01 AM

