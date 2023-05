News From Law.com

Georgia has banned local governments from accepting any funding for elections from outside groups, after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the measure on Wednesday, ratifying a push by his fellow party members. Senate Bill 222, which threatens local officials who violate the law with felony charges, still allows contributions to the state or federal government. It took effect upon Kemp's signature.

Georgia

May 04, 2023, 11:40 AM

nature of claim: /