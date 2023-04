News From Law.com

Gov. Brian Kemp signed tougher penalties for gang crimes into Georgia law on Wednesday at a gathering of county sheriffs, marking the passage of one of his top legislative priorities of 2023 after the Republican put fighting crime at the forefront of his reelection campaign last year. "We specifically chose this venue today to sign a few pieces of legislation to let you know that we're in the fight with you as partners," Kemp said.

