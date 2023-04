News From Law.com

While racial diversity has increased in Georgia's high courts over recent years, a report conducted by the People's Parity Project recently found that the state appellate court judges still lack professional diversity. While many appellate judges have backgrounds in criminal prosecution, corporate defense or general practice, few to none have comparable experience in legal aid, civil rights, union representation, consumer advocacy or public defense.

Georgia

April 26, 2023, 7:11 PM

