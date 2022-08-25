Kemp Fights Subpoena in Ga. Election Probe | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

The judge presiding over a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's supervising the special grand jury, scheduled a Thursday morning hearing after a dispute between lawyers for the governor and Fulton DA Fani Willis' team of prosecutors escalated from tense emails to court filings in recent weeks.

Georgia

August 25, 2022, 11:47 AM