Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Daniels Fine Israel Schonbuch & Lebovits on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to California Southern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by Selman Breitman on behalf of Aaron D. Kemp and Nicole C. Kemp. The case is 3:22-cv-01663, Kemp et al. v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 2:45 PM