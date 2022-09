Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Wednesday removed an elder abuse lawsuit against Manor Care of Fountain Valley CA LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Peck Law Group on behalf of Waneta M. Kelsey, who contends that Manor Care acted negligently in caring for her while she was recovering from lower leg injuries. The case is 8:22-cv-01782, Kelsey v. Manor Care of Fountain Valley CA, LLC.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 4:18 AM