New Suit - Consumer

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was sued Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court over an allegedly defective product. The lawsuit was filed by Langdon & Emison on behalf of the owner of a 2011 Dodge Durango, who contends that she sustained injuries after the seat belts and airbags failed to function properly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01003, Kelm v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

September 23, 2022, 4:03 PM