Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rogin Nassau LLC on Tuesday removed a premises liability lawsuit against Walmart to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Garcia & Milas on behalf of Kathleen Kelly, who claims that uneven pavement in a Walmart parking lot caused her to roll her ankle. The case is 3:23-cv-00732, Kelly v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Kelly

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rogin Nassau

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims