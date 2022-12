Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Moser Legal on behalf of Richard Kelly. The case is 2:22-cv-09303, Kelly v. Univar Solutions Inc.

Wholesalers

December 22, 2022, 7:52 PM