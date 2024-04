Who Got The Work

Akerman partners Ellen S. Robbins and Jeffrey B. Pertnoy have stepped in to represent Sephora in a pending class action over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act. The case was filed March 15 in California Northern District Court by the Lyon Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:24-cv-01648, Kelly v. Sephora USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2024, 8:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Megan Kelly

Plaintiffs

The Lyon Firm

defendants

Sephora USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Akerman

Folger Levin

nature of claim: 485/over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act