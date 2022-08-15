New Suit - Class Action

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a Chicago-based communications services company, was slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovits, Stock & DeMarco on behalf of individuals whose personal identifying information was made vulnerable in a 2021 ransomware attack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04301, Kelly v. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Telecommunications

August 15, 2022, 4:57 PM