Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Citibank and Ras Lavrar LLC to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Harold Shepley & Associates on behalf of April D. Kelly. The case is 3:22-cv-00130, Kelly v. Ras Lavrar, LLC et al.