New Suit

Haynes and Boone filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court against PURE Insurance. The suit, for storm damage claims, was filed on behalf of Thomas E. Kelly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00011, Kelly v. Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas E. Kelly

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute