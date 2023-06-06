New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action against NCB Management Services, an accounts receivable and call center business, in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Tuesday. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures arising from a February 2023 breach impacting over a million of its customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00927, Kelly v. NCB Management Services, Inc.

Business Services

June 06, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Kelly

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Mason Lietz & Klinger LLP

defendants

NCB Management Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims