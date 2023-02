New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Michaels Stores was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit was filed by Bursor & Fisher and Cooch & Taylor on behalf of Missouri residents who were allegedly overcharged for out-of-state 'use taxes' under Missouri law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00182, Kelly v. Michaels Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 6:26 PM