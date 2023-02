New Suit

Spencer Fane filed a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court on behalf of Stephen D. Kelly. The suit, arising from the sale of cattle, names Nick Mabray and Oleta M. Mabray for engaging in wire and bank fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00073, Kelly v. Mabray et al.

February 28, 2023, 4:26 PM