New Suit - Employment

Kinder Morgan, a Texas-based energy infrastructure company, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former operations superintendent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01595, Kelly v. Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Energy

April 26, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Kelly, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

defendants

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA