New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Monday in Ohio Northern District Court against health care revenue cycle company Intellihartx LLC. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01338, Kelly v. Intellihartx, LLC.

Health Care

July 11, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Kelly

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Intellihartx, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims