Who Got The Work

Kellen J. Mathews, E. Gregg Barrios and Christopher D. Joseph Jr., of Adams and Reese have stepped in as defense counsel to Dover Bay Specialty Insurance Co. and corporate parent State Farm Insurance in a pending insurance lawsuit. The case, which pertains to claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Dec. 21 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Boling Law Firm on behalf of Michael Kelly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry, is 2:22-cv-05405, Kelly v. Dover Bay Specialty Insurance Company.