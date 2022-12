Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dependable Van Lines and Emmanuel Ajagbe to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Alexander Schachtel Esq. on behalf of Ramon Kelly. The case is 2:22-cv-07428, Kelly v. Dependable Van Lines LLC A/K/A Nobile Movers LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 20, 2022, 5:56 PM