New Suit - Employment

Verizon Communications and Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO were sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court action was filed by Corey Stark PLLC on behalf of a Verizon field technician who claims that he was improperly terminated after he was overheard using a racial slur. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10923, Kelly v. Communications Workers Of America, AFL-CIO et al.

Telecommunications

December 28, 2022, 10:29 AM