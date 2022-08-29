Who Got The Work

Janis E. Steck of Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary has entered an appearance for Cheeseman LLC, an interstate commercial trucking company, in a pending lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed July 12 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Gary K. Smith Law and Domengeaux Wright Roy & Edwards on behalf of Joseph C Kelly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, is 3:22-cv-00237, Kelly v. Cheeseman LLC et al (TV1).

Transportation & Logistics

August 29, 2022, 10:05 AM