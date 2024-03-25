Who Got The Work

Jeffrey M. Roth of Crowley Fleck has entered an appearance for CCS Enterprises in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed Feb. 6 in Montana District Court by the Bechtold Law Firm; Josephson Dunlap LLP; and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as piece rate workers who contend that they were not properly compensated for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy, is 9:24-cv-00022, Kelly v. CCS Enterprises, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 25, 2024, 9:10 AM

