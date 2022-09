Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Aramark Services Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Setarah Law Group on behalf of Lawrence Wayne Kelly Jr. The case is 3:22-cv-05263, Kelly v. Aramark Services, Inc.

Business Services

September 15, 2022, 4:57 PM