New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Levin Sedran & Berman, Leeds Brown Law and the Sultzer Law Group, accuses Apple of collecting, storing and selling users' private information in violation of the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The case is 5:23-cv-00314, Kelly v. Apple Inc.