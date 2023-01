Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wise Carter Child & Caraway on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kansas City Southern and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal train crash, was filed by E. Orum Young Law on behalf of Derrick Kelly, Glenda Kelly and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-00013, Kelly et al. v. Kansas City Southern et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 04, 2023, 6:57 PM