News From Law.com

Food giant Kellogg Co. has chosen Norma Barnes-Euresti to serve as chief legal officer of the North American cereal business that it is spinning off into a separate public company. Barnes-Euresti serves as Kellogg's vice president and chief counsel for employment, ethics and compliance. She joined Keebler Co. in 1999 and has been with Kellogg since it bought the cracker-maker for $3.9 billion in 2001.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 30, 2022, 7:02 AM