New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed by SmithMarco P.C. on behalf of Maryann Kellogg-DeWulf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-12109, Kellogg-DeWulf v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.