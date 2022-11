News From Law.com

Kelli Evans will be the first openly LGBTQ woman justice on the California Supreme Court after her confirmation Thursday. Evans' confirmation as associate justice to the high court follows the appointment of Associate Justice Martin Jenkins in 2020, who was the first openly LGBTQ member of the court. The Commission on Judicial Appointments members questioned Evans about her elevation from a trial court judge to an appellate justice on the state's high court.

California

November 10, 2022, 4:31 PM