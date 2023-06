Removed To Federal Court

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, removed a negligence lawsuit to Texas Western District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by Grogan Law on behalf of Vantley Kelley, contends a third party stole a car owned by the defendant and drove it into the plaintiff's home. Union Pacific is represented by Brown, Proctor & Howell. The case is 6:23-cv-00438, Kelley v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

June 09, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Vantley Kelley

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct