Who Got The Work

Alyssa Philippi of Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig has entered an appearance for The First Liberty Insurance Corp. in a pending insurance lawsuit. The case was filed July 1 in Florida Middle District Court by Schlacter Law on behalf of Esther and Timothy Kelley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:22-cv-01148, Kelley v. The First Liberty Insurance Corp. et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 10:37 AM