Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Tuesday removed an employment class action against Curaleaf, an integrated cannabis producer based in Massachusetts, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit filed by Willig, Williams & Davidson; Lichten & Liss-Riordan; and Werman Salas PC accuses Curaleaf of violating the Philadelphia 'Fair Workweek Law' by failing to provide predictable work schedules, changing employees' schedules at the last minute and failing to offer new shifts to current employees before hiring new employees. The 'Fair Workweek Law' was passed by the Philadelphia City Council and requires retail and fast-food employers to provide their employees with predictable schedules with advance notice, sufficient time between shifts and pathways to fulltime employment. The case is 2:22-cv-04854, Kelley v. Curaleaf, Inc.

Cannabis

December 07, 2022, 6:04 AM