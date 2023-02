New Suit - Product Liability

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The court case, over an allegedly faulty catheter system, was filed by Douglas, Haun & Heidemann on behalf of Kriston Kelley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-03044, Kelley v. C.R. Bard, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 03, 2023, 4:42 PM