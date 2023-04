Removed To Federal Court

Caterpillar on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hall Ansley on behalf of a former employee, who accuses the defendant of passing her over for a promotion based on her age, race and sex. Caterpillar is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 6:23-cv-03099, Kelley v. Caterpillar, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 03, 2023, 3:49 PM

Judy Kelley

Caterpillar, Inc.

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination