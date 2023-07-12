New Suit - Securities Class Action

Baxter International, a biotech and pharmaceuticals company providing hospital products, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of materially misrepresenting the severity of supply chain problems the company was encountering and the impact the problems had on current and expected earning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04497, Kelley v. Baxter International, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Grover J. Kelley

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

defendants

Baxter International, Inc.

James K. Saccaro

James W. Borzi

Joseph E. Almeida

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws