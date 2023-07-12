Baxter International, a biotech and pharmaceuticals company providing hospital products, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of materially misrepresenting the severity of supply chain problems the company was encountering and the impact the problems had on current and expected earning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04497, Kelley v. Baxter International, Inc. et al.
Health Care
July 12, 2023, 4:06 PM