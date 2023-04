Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Paul Knopf Bigger on behalf of John Kelley and Allison Kelley-Griffith, who contend that CVS incorrectly filled their prescription. The case is 8:23-cv-00906, Kelley et al v. Holiday CVS, LLC d/b/a CVS Pharmacy #709.

Health Care

April 25, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Allison Kelley-Griffith

John Kelley

defendants

Holiday CVS, LLC d/b/a CVS Pharmacy #709

defendant counsels

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims