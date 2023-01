Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Bryon & Schnabel on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico and Hudson Excess Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the King Firm on behalf of Dennis Kelley and Judy Kelley. The case is 2:23-cv-00008, Kelley et al. v. Geico General Insurance Co. et al.