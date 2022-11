News From Law.com

For the first time in eight years, Kelley Drye & Warren will have a new chairman, after Paul Rosenthal was elected to fill the role that Jim Carr has held since 2015. Rosenthal, a partner who recently served as the head of Kelley Drye's Washington, D.C., office, will become chair of the firm in January 2023. Rosenthal, who will remain in D.C., joined New York-founded Kelley Drye in 2006 when it merged with his former firm, Collier Shannon Scott.

