Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Homer Bonner Jacobs on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Cory S. Carano on behalf of Kelley & Grant P.A., contends that JPMorgan permitted a fraudulent beneficiary of the plaintiff's account to close it and withdraw funds. The case is 9:23-cv-80749, Kelley & Grant, P.A. v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 08, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelley & Grant, P.A.

Plaintiffs

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Homer Bonner Jacobs

Brian John Lechich

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct