New Suit

BNSF Railway was sued Thursday in Colorado District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court case was filed by Rossi Vucinovich P.C. on behalf of Douglas J. Keller, who contends he sustained injuries after he tripped on debris on a designated walkway. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00229, Keller v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 26, 2023, 5:02 PM